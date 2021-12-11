CT-Based Americares Preparing to Respond to Midwest, Southern US After Deadly Storms

Americares said they're preparing to respond to the Midwest and Southern United States after tornadoes left dozens dead Friday night.

The company, based in Stamford, Connecticut, said their emergency response experts are offering help to partner health facilities in five states affected by the deadly storms. This includes Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

A spokesperson with the company said they're prepared to deliver medicine, relief supplies and emergency funding to support healthcare services for survivors in affected communities.

More than 30 tornadoes have been reported across six states stretching across the Mississippi Valley, Southeast and Midwest.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by Saturday afternoon, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. Officials said upwards of 70 may have been killed when a twister touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in the state and that the number of deaths could eventually exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

Drone video shows the devastation the morning after deadly tornadoes tore through Western Kentucky.

The death toll of 36 across multiple states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was hit; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.