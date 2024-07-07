Chicago Cubs

Cubs pitcher breaks hand after punching Wrigley Field wall

Brewer yielded three runs in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Angels

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Colten Brewer has been placed on the injured list by the team after he punched a wall and broke his hand after leaving Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Brewer was visibly frustrated after giving up three runs in the third inning of the 7-0 loss and punched a wall at Wrigley Field, breaking his non-pitching hand.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list, and his spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Cubs prospect Hunter Bigge.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Brewer came into the game after starter Kyle Hendricks left the contest with lower back tightness. Brewer committed a throwing error with no outs and a runner on first, then yielded an RBI single to catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Zach Neto then notched an RBI single, and O’Hoppe would later score on a throwing error by Cubs catcher Tomas Nido. Brewer was removed from the game after hitting Nolan Schanuel with a pitch, having retired only two batters.

Brewer has appeared in 16 games with the Cubs this season, with a 5.66 ERA in 20.2 innings.

U.S. & World

Europe 1 hour ago

New British prime minister seeks to improve on ‘botched' trade deal with European Union

news 3 hours ago

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal to tender resignation

In 13 total appearances this season, primarily with Triple-A Iowa, Bigge has an ERA of 1.32, with 22 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of work.

He has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings with the Iowa Cubs this season.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us