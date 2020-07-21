Cuomo Leery of 2 Key Threats to New York's COVID Progress

What to Know The entire state of New York is now in Phase IV, the final step of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's reopening; New York City has taken a modified approach to the last two phases as it relates to indoor activities

Both Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have opted cautiously to protect hard-earned progress; at the same time, both are concerned slipping compliance locally may compound the problem of out-of-state travel

Twenty-two states are now on the tri-state quarantine list; people coming to the region from those states, which are in the midst of viral outbreaks, must self-isolate for 14 days

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New Yorkers have two main threats to their progress in the war against coronavirus: noncompliance at home and out-of-state travelers.

He issued a stern warning on the first Monday, threatening to roll back New York City's hard-earning reopening over maskless street parties and ongoing rule violations by bars and restaurants. The latter could be shut down again, he said.

As for the second threat, Cuomo is expected to update the tri-state quarantine list Tuesday. The list, a joint effort by Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to ward off local COVID resurgence, is comprised of viral "hotspot" states that have exceeded a certain threshold on daily percent positive cases or new cases per 100,000 residents. The metrics are based on a seven-day rolling period. The list is typically updated on Tuesdays.

As of this Tuesday, travelers to the tri-state from 22 other states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who fly into New York airports must fill out a form state officials will use to ensure they abide by the rules. Failure to submit one can result in a $2,000 fine and mandatory quarantine. The form also is required for out-of-state travelers coming to New York by car, bus or train -- though enforcement via those means of transportation may be more difficult.

The 22 states currently affected include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

Cuomo traveled to one of the states on that list -- Georgia -- on Monday, part of his effort to return the favor to states in need, many of which helped New York at the peak of its COVID crisis in April. He said he won't quarantine upon his return, since he is an "essential worker," but will be re-tested. In Georgia, the number of people hospitalized because of the respiratory illness has tripled in the past month. Cuomo portrayed his mission to deliver PPE, test kits, and set up contact tracing as an effort to help overcome political divisions on how to fight COVID-19.

“This virus, it preys upon the weak and the vulnerable,” Cuomo said. “It’s the weak body that has trouble resolving the virus. The American body is in many ways, weak, right now. The body politic is weakened.”

Political warring over masks has become commonplace in a number of states -- and in the country, given President Donald Trump's aversion to them himself (he appears to be shifting his message on that one, though). Factions of mask-flaunters outrightly refuse to wear them as required in certain establishments, often leading to confrontations at stores or with neighbors. Both Cuomo and Murphy have emphasized the importance of masks, which studies increasingly show to be an effective virus-fighting tool, in their own states.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The entire state of New York is now in Phase IV, the final step, of Cuomo's reopening plan. Being in that phase is a requirement for the governor to consider school reopenings in the fall. Certain health metrics requirements also must be met. Cuomo said he'll make his decision on schools the first week of August.

If New York's health data stays where it is now -- the entire state has a seven-day rolling daily positive test average of 1 percent -- Cuomo said Monday on his flight to Georgia that he would announce in August schools will open for some level of in-person learning in September.

But if the metrics decline, he'll have to consider alternatives.

"You can't open a school if the virus is on the increase," the governor said.

Cuomo has said a second wave of the virus in New York is inevitable -- it's just a matter of how hard it hits.

New York City has said parents will have the option to go full remote learning if they'd prefer to keep their kids out of the school building. On Monday, Murphy announced parents will have the same choice in New Jersey.

A growing number of hotspot states are changing their reopening plans amid the ongoing, record-breaking COVID surge. Some that planned to fully reopen in person are shifting to fully remote instruction, at least to start the year. Nearly two dozen states have paused or reversed their reopenings over COVID spikes.

Cuomo has said a second wave of the virus in New York is inevitable -- it's just a matter of how hard it hits.

To date, the United States has confirmed more than 3.5 million cases and lost at least 141,000 people to the virus. Given the current climate, experts are now predicting higher ultimate death tolls for the United States -- especially once flu season hits -- if more isn't done to get the spread of the virus under control.