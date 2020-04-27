Cuomo Outlines Reopening Roadmap for New York as Daily Deaths Hit Lowest Level in Weeks

What to Know More than 24,000 tri-state lives have been lost to date, though NY reported its lowest single-day toll (367) since March 30 on Sunday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a broad reopening strategy, a phase- and region-based plan that builds in time to evaluate potential setbacks; New Jersey is expected to reveal its blueprint on Monday

Dr. Deborah Birx says social distancing is needed through summer, as national cases approach 1 million; U.S. deaths surpassed 50k last week

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a broad, gradually phased reopening plan over the weekend, one that could see parts of New York, like upstate, open as early as mid-May, while he announced the state's lowest daily death toll in nearly a month. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to reveal his blueprint Monday.

Meanwhile, a new poll released Monday brought home the grim reality of the pandemic - about one in three New Yorkers say they know someone who has died from the coronavirus.

Cuomo's "PAUSE" directive is in effect at least through May 15. He said Friday he would decide whether to extend it in about "one week." Tied up in that executive order is the fate of New York schools. The governor described schools as one gear in a wheel that includes transit, parks and business; he said the turning of those gears has to be coordinated on a regional basis.

While parts of upstate New York may be able to reopen in phases after May 15, reopening the downstate area -- New York City, Westchester, Long Island and surrounding suburbs -- is a highly complicated endeavor, given the prevalence of COVID-19 in those areas, Cuomo said. Downstate reopening requires multistate coordination, he added. Anything that involves bringing people into the city -- like a concert or parade -- will be among the last pieces to fit into the puzzle.

In the hardest-hit places, containment is still the highest priority. Cuomo noted Sunday the infection rate continued to slow. Last week, 10 New Yorkers were infecting about every nine New Yorkers. It has improved slightly -- to about eight infections for every 10 New Yorkers -- but it has to decline more to reopen safely.

No major reopening will happen in New York until state and regional hospitalization rates see a decline for 14 straight days, in accordance with CDC guidelines, Cuomo said. Once that metric is met, it will happen in phases.

Phase I will allow for construction and low-risk manufacturing businesses to resume. Then, there will be a waiting period of two weeks, the incubation period of the virus, so officials can monitor the effects of that reopening. If there are no glaring setbacks, Phase II rolls out. Cuomo says that involves the reopening of lower-risk, more essential businesses. He didn't give concrete examples, challenging individual companies to prove that they fit into that category.

Essentiality is the simpler measure. But risk? Consider a crowded office, stacked with work stations less than 3 feet from one another. Consider employees taking jam-packed subways at rush hour to get to that crowded office. Will they hold meetings in conference rooms? The answers to those questions will be a key determinator of risk, Cuomo says. Businesses have to reimagine how they could reopen while minimizing risk of infection spread -- that means doing business a bit differently than they may have done before. "Get creative," Cuomo said.

"Government will set the criteria for a phased reopening. Businesses will reimagine their workplaces and protocols. Individuals will make decisions on their own health. We will build back better," Cuomo said. "As long as we keep being smart the worst should be over."

Beyond suggesting parts of New York could slowly begin to reopen after May 15, Cuomo offered no specific dates. He said "there is no 'X' date."

In New York City, the epicenter of the national crisis, Mayor Bill de Blasio said reopening would be determined by his key three daily health indicators -- number of hospitalizations, number of ICU admissions and percentage of people testing positive. He wants to see all three indicators trend down in unison for at least 10 to 14 days. Since he's been publicly charting New York City's progress in his daily media briefings, the city has only seen two days where all three metrics declined.

Those two days came more than a week apart. The mayor, like Cuomo, has expanded testing and is working on a comprehensive contact tracing approach. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg will help with the latter, part of an initiative Cuomo announced last week.

Ultimately, de Blasio said he wants a roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild New York City.

"It's a series of careful smart moves and then you test each one along the way to make sure there's not that backfire," de Blasio said. "And then when you see things working, you take that next step."

While the mayor had warned New Yorkers to have "low expectations" for summer in the city with respect to beaches, public gatherings and other major events, Cuomo said Sunday there must be summer activities in NYC. He said he could envision baseball games played without fans at Yankee Stadium and the Mets' Citi Field; the teams would have to make the economics work without gate revenue, but they would have broadcast revenue.

Cuomo didn't elaborate on other possible activities the city could safely offer but acknowledged people can't be locked up in their homes through August. There's "a sanity piece to the equation here also," the governor said.

New York City has seen more than 155,000 COVID-19 cases of the state's 282,143 total. It has also seen the most death -- 12,067 of the state's growing toll, which is poised to eclipse 17,000 on Monday.

If NYC's 5,309 probable COVID-19 fatalities were included in the state count, the actual death toll in the five boroughs could be closer to 17,300 alone.

A Siena College poll released Monday found that 32 percent of New Yorkers, including nearly half of New York City voters, personally know someone who has died of the virus.

Given the scope of the tragedy, that's not surprising. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have lost almost 25,000 people to date. Combined, the tri-state area has seen nearly 430,000 cases (New York, 288,045; New Jersey, 109,038; Connecticut, 25,269). Like New York, New Jersey its lowest daily death toll (75) in recent weeks on Sunday; its total stands at 5,938, more than the lives the state lost in World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined .

Murphy has reported positive movement on hospitalization and other key metrics, like the number of new patients needing ventilators. He plans to unveil a roadmap for responsibly opening New Jersey on Monday, one he says will be data-driven. Murphy says any first reopening steps are likely a few weeks away, and that he hasn't yet decided if New Jersey will reopen by region, as Cuomo has said could be the case in New York.

"While we haven't made a decision on that, we're going to move as one state, recognizing you've got density issues in the north that you just don't have in the south," the governor said on "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Hospitalization rates reflect the shifting curve. Northern New Jersey was hit hardest first and is now seeing its hospitalization numbers declining. They're flattening in the central part of the region, while the southern part of the state is now seeing a slight increase, health officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy will lay out a blueprint for what can reopen and when. Tracie Strahan reports.

Decisions will be made in coordination with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who is part of the seven-state reopening coalition led by Cuomo. Connecticut has lost nearly 2,000 people to date. Not all seven states in the coalition will reopen exactly the same way. For example, Lamont has said he's not sure Connecticut is fully on board with Bloomberg's contact tracing program, which is still in development. His state is also a bit later on the curve, with the widely watched Gates Foundation-backed IHME model projecting it can begin to relax restrictions after June 9, presuming strong containment measures stay in place.

That timeline is more than a week earlier, after May 27, for New York and New Jersey, the latest model run says.

Cuomo acknowledges there will be variations across states and within them as far as reopening, but he insists that for reopening to be effective, it must be a coordinated effort. By and large, the other governors appear to agree.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, says social distancing will need to continue through summer to ensure public safety. Harvard researchers say such practices may be needed into 2020 barring a vaccine, which could be 18 months out, or effective treatment. Thus far, clinical trials for experimental drugs have not spurred optimism. Hydroxychloroquine had been touted by the president; after further study, the FDA now advises against using that drug outside of medical settings. A draft document showing inconclusive results for another drug, Gilead's remdesivir, showed disappointing results. Gilead says the findings were inconclusive.

Nationally, some states, like Georgia, have already kickstarted their reopenings -- some more aggressively than America's top experts would like. Governors and health officials across the country are watching those states closely. To date, the nation has seen more than 54,000 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 1 million cases.