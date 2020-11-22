Tri-State Reaches 1M Case Milestone; Cuomo Warns of More Restrictions This Week

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut crossed a collective milestone Sunday, reached by only a couple of states, when the tri-state region tallied its one millionth positive coronavirus case

Upper Manhattan, Staten Island and parts of Long Island face new restrictions in the coming week based on current projections, Cuomo warned Sunday

New Jersey has been facing steeper upticks than New York; Gov. Phil Murphy says the next months will be brutal, but he expects 130,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine around Christmas if FDA approves use

One million.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut crossed a collective milestone Sunday, reached by only a couple of states (California and Texas), when the tri-state region tallied its one millionth positive coronavirus case.

By a count from each state's coronavirus database, the three states reported a total of 1,003,719 positive test results since the start of the pandemic. New York and New Jersey reported 9,389 new cases on Sunday to bring the total over the one million mark for the first time.

The milestone total for the region comes as the states' governors bring back measured restrictions to curb the spread, although no recent restriction has been as severe as the lockdown measures triggered back in the spring.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has so far focused on his micro-cluster approach to targeting COVID hotspots within a given region. There have been some action taken on a statewide level, however. For over a week now, dining areas have been ordered to close by 10 p.m. in bars, restaurants and bowling alleys. Gyms must also close at 10 p.m.

Small social gatherings at private homes are the third "great spreader" identified by contract tracing, Cuomo said. Those have since been capped at 10 people.

In terms of the micro-cluster strategy, Cuomo warned on Sunday that a growing number of communities were on track to face tighter restrictions as soon as this week. Parts of Staten Island, for example, which large sections of are already a yellow zone, could turn orange and others red.

"Staten Island is a serious problem," the governor said. "We're running into a hospital capacity issue on Staten Island that we have to be dealing with over these next few days."

Upper Manhattan as well as parts of Suffolk and Nassau County could join the list of communities designated a yellow zone, while parts of Syracuse and Rochester could go orange, Cuomo said.

In his weekly radio segment Friday, de Blasio said he expects it the first week of December, based on the latest numbers and projections. Cuomo says a lockdown by that timeline isn't guaranteed, but will be triggered based on what the city's positivity rates look like -- which he believes will be heavily influenced by Thanksgiving activity.

"It's fully dependent on what people do. I'm not going to guess and I don't have a crystal ball, except to say be very, very careful," Cuomo said.

Cuomo first sowed the seeds of takeover Wednesday when he announced he would transition the entirety of New York City to a micro-cluster orange zone if the citywide seven-day rate hits 3 percent and stays at 3 percent for 10 straight days. State reporting of that metric differs from city data.

"I believe its confusing and unnecessary, but its also irrelevant," Cuomo said of local government's reporting different numbers from the state. As of Friday, New York City held at 2.52 percent, by state data -- and has not yet hit the first of what will have to be 10 days of 3 percent or higher.

Under orange zone rules, schools move all-remote, a moot point now for public schools but one that would affect private and charter schools, which are not subject to de Blasio's shutdown. There is a "test out" option, though Cuomo said he would have to devise a new formula for NYC given the sheer student volume. Expect that to be a key component of returning in-person learning at some point.

The governor singled out new communities that could enter the micro-cluster designation or move further into either an orange or red classification.

"Staten Island is a serious problem," Cuomo warned Sunday. The borough will become a red zone if its stats don't improve immediately. Parts of Long Island and Upper Manhattan are on track to become yellow zones, according to the state's data.

The state's positivity rate reached 2.74 percent as of Sunday. Hospitalizations across the state rose to 2,562, according to the governor.

Heading into this weekend, New Jersey's largest city of Newark was told to prepare for a 10-day stay-at-home advisory starting Nov. 25.

“We are, from Wednesday before Thanksgiving to Dec. 4, going to lock the city down,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said in a radio appearance on WBGO 88.3 FM’s Newark Today Friday. “We want people to shelter in place. We only want folks to come out for essential purposes. Do not go outside if you don’t have to. Don’t mingle with other people if you don’t have to. Stay (with) your family in your immediate household.”

Baraka’s office didn’t respond to a request for more details Friday, and it wasn’t immediately clear how the city of 280,000 would enforce the new restrictions, particularly for the Thanksgiving holiday. A message was left with the Newark police department.

Baraka recently instituted curfews in three areas of the city and other restrictions on restaurants and nonessential businesses in response to a steep increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy halted indoor dining between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and last week he lowered the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10 and urged people to stay home for Thanksgiving.