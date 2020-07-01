Cuomo to Reveal Fate of NYC Indoor Dining Today as City Beaches Finally Reopen for Swimming

What to Know Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to reveal his decision on the fate of indoor dining in New York City, which had been set to return Monday when the city enters Phase III; New Jersey has postponed dine-in indefinitely

Cuomo says he worries about lack of social distancing and mask compliance amid reports that dining in closed, indoor areas with air-conditioning systems could lead to spikes in COVID-19

The list of tri-state quarantine-restricted states is 16: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to reveal Wednesday whether indoor dining will return in some form when New York City enters Phase III of his reopening plan next week.

He sent a team of state police, health monitors and liquor authority inspectors to check compliance in the five boroughs the night before regarding outdoor dining, where he says compliance has also been an ongoing problem.

“I’ve said to the local governments in New York, also on Long Island we have an issue, they have to enforce the compliance ... I don’t want to be a hard-edge, but it’s the law," Cuomo said Tuesday.

He initially raised the red flag on indoor dining a day earlier, saying he worries about lack of compliance with social distancing, face coverings and other COVID safety protocol amid reports that dining in closed, indoor areas with air-conditioning systems could pose a heightened risk of virus spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Congress the U.S. could soon see up to 100,000 new coronavirus infections each day if drastic steps aren't taken.

One bar outside Michigan State University in East Lansing, for example, has been linked to at least 85 new COVID infections. In Florida, 16 friends all tested positive for COVID after a night out during the state's early reopening.

Record U.S. COVID spikes, a fair amount of which have been tied to bars and restaurants across the country, have a growing number of states from Texas to Arizona and California rolling back some reopenings or pausing them entirely.

The surge also has Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reevaluating their overarching reopening strategies, though with a limited number of indoor options open at this point, dine-in may be the most immediate domino to fall.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Shortly after Cuomo said he was re-examining indoor dining in New York City, Murphy shelved indoor dining indefinitely in New Jersey, just three days before it was set to resume in his state, albeit it at 25 percent capacity. He cited similar concerns as Cuomo in his decision. No new reopening date has been set.

Cuomo previously indicated any potential tweaks to New York City's plan could possibly affect the state's nine other regions, all of which have resumed indoor dining already. Seven regions have moved into the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan, with the Capital Region the latest to do so Wednesday.

Under current state indoor dining rules, tables must be at least 6 feet apart or use barriers as spacers if that's not possible. Staff and unseated customers must wear masks. People are only supposed to eat out with members of their own household, though how that would be enforceable in New York City is unclear.

Even as indoor dining hangs in the balance, New York City will go forward with the rest of Phase III on Monday, reopening personal care businesses from spas to nail and tanning salons, massage and tattoo parlors and more. Expanded outdoor recreation options like tennis, basketball and Bocce will also return then.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also continued to focus on his robust Open Restaurants initiative, which leverages curbs, sidewalks, parking spaces and more to provide establishments additional temporary space for al fresco dining. More than 6,000 restaurants have already applied for permits to participate in that program.

Indoor Dining, Personal Services, Recreation Activities Resuming Soon

On Wednesday, the five boroughs' 14 miles of public beaches reopen for swimming for the first time this year, providing much-needed relief to New Yorkers who've largely been shunned from out-of-city shores as some towns restricted theirs to locals only. (Watch out for sharks in the Rockaways.)

In other good news: the city confirmed late Tuesday it would reopen as many as 15 public pools by Aug. 1, also for the first time this year. Find the initial list of pools the city plans to open here.

While New Jersey won't reopen indoor dining as scheduled Thursday, it will still allow amusement parks, boardwalk rides and playgrounds to return that day. Casinos are also permitted to reopen Thursday at 25 percent capacity, though given the indefinite postponement of indoor dining and a new smoking ban, more than a handful may opt to delay their returns. Several have done so already.

The incremental local reopenings come as new U.S. COVID infections have surged to a level the CDC warned may be beyond the nation's ability to control.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America's top infectious disease expert, told a Senate committee on work and school safety Tuesday he could see new daily U.S. cases soar to 100,000 new cases a day, a striking increase from the already record-breaking daily totals in the 40,000s, if the situation doesn't improve.

In many parts of the country, the trends are worsening -- and rapidly. New York, which once had the highest transmission rate in the U.S. and now boasts the lowest, along with New Jersey and Connecticut, doubled the number of states on the tri-state quarantine-restricted list to 16 Tuesday. It now applies to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The quarantine order requires travelers to self-isolate for 14 days if coming to the tri-state area from states where the seven-day rolling average of positive tests or positive cases exceeds a certain threshold. Violators may face fines.