NYC Schools Move All-Remote Thursday; Cuomo Eyes Sweeping New Restrictions

What to Know New York City schools will move all-remote Thursday, the mayor tweeted Wednesday, hours after he failed to show up for his scheduled 10 a.m. briefing; he said the city hit the 3% threshold

The announcement came as Gov. Andrew Cuomo wrapped up a news briefing in which he said NYC could soon become an orange zone, which would close schools; additional restrictions also apply

The developments come amid a U.S. COVID surge that has left no state untouched; cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. in the last 14 days. The death toll has topped 250k

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that New York City schools will switch all-remote Thursday -- and until further notice -- after hitting his 3 percent rolling positivity rate threshold Wednesday following nearly a week of teetering on the brink.

It comes as a painful about-face for the nation's largest public school system, which was one of the first big city school districts to bring students back to classrooms this fall. De Blasio, who formalized the New York City schools announcement in a live briefing five hours after his scheduled 10 a.m. press conference, said the difficult decision pleased no one in his administration.

"We are all, in fact, feeling very sad about this decision because so much good work has been put into keeping the schools open," he said. "Opening the schools when almost no other major school system in America opened, making them so safe, but we set a very clear standard and we need to stick to that standard."

More sweeping restrictions appear on tap for the five boroughs beyond that, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepared to transition the city to an orange zone if it meets his micro-cluster criteria. That bans indoor dining and closes gyms and salons.

"The state has made very clear additional restrictions are coming and coming soon" to the entirety of the five boroughs, the mayor said in his afternoon briefing.

New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out an abundance of caution.



We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 18, 2020

A short time earlier, Cuomo said the city would become an orange zone under his micro-cluster strategy if its rolling positivity rate hits that same 3 percent benchmark. That closes schools for at least two weeks anyway; the "test out" that allows orange zone schools to return sooner could not apply in New York City. The governor said the sheer volume of students makes his testing requirements impossible; he said he would devise a new formula for NYC schools if needed.

Even reporters present at Cuomo's briefing expressed their extensive confusion over the governor's Wednesday announcement. The governor's previous claims he would not intervene aside, state and city reporting of positivity rates vary. The city's accounts of its metrics tend to run higher than the state accounts -- so if the 3 percent threshold were to happen, to whom do parents listen? State or city?

On the issue of New York City schools in this particular case at this particular time, Cuomo deferred back to the city -- and only after he was asked about de Blasio's tweet just as he appeared prepared to leave his briefing room. If the state reporting shows a city rolling positivity rate of 3 percent, expect an orange zone.

The governor initially appeared taken aback by the news of de Blasio's tweet and the reporter's question about who in fact did have control of city schools.

"That is what the mayor always said ... we went through a very formal process, where I said, 'consult with the parents, make them part of it, have webchats, have webinars.' It only works if the parents are willing to send their children," Cuomo said. "That 3 percent the mayor set, in my opinion, in a collaborative with the parents. That was the agreement and the agreement should be honored."

Five hours after his Wednesday briefing had been scheduled to start, de Blasio, flanked by NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza, formalized the all-remote announcement in a live press conference. The rolling rate hit 3 percent on the dot.

That 3 percent benchmark alone has drawn the mayor extensive criticism; the governor has also questioned it himself in the past. The positivity rate within New York City schools is below 0.2 percent -- a number Cuomo says indicates schools are safer than New York City streets as far as COVID exposure risk.

While de Blasio has stressed he would work to get schools back to in-person learning as quickly and safely as possible, little is known about the road back. He pledged Wednesday to provide more information on that in the coming days.

De Blasio has said he is open to incorporating different components, including new in-school testing requirements, into whatever could become a reopening threshold rather than rely solely on one metric many argue is a poor barometer of in-person learning risk. It's not clear how long an all-remote move might last.

The head of the city's largest teachers' union expressed support for the closure.

"The city established the 3 percent infection rate threshold to make sure that schools did not become centers to spread the coronavirus. Since the 3 percent rate has been reached, education will continue but all students will be learning remotely," United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said.

"Now it’s the job of all New Yorkers to maintain social distance, wear masks and take all other steps to substantially lower the infection rate so school buildings can re-open for in-person instruction," he added.

However, not all are happy with the news. A group of New York City public school families will hand-deliver a petition with 11,000 signatures to de Blasio and Cuomo on Thursday calling both to keep the schools open. The petition called the three percent threshold outdated and arbitrary, and in direct juxtaposition to the mayor's claims that the city's schools have been "extraordinarily safe."

After the closure was announced, the archdioceses of New York and Brooklyn both confirmed that their private schools will remain open for in-person learning. The Catholic schools said that they will close schools "on an as-needed, school-by-school basis."

NBC New York's Andrew Siff and Brian Thompson provide the latest details as New York City tries to fight back a second wave, and four cities in New Jersey adopt new, stricter measures.

Wednesday's whirlwind day for New York City parents marks the end of a nail-biting week. De Blasio first warned them Friday to have an alternative plan ready by Monday as the city came the closest it had in weeks to the 3 percent mark. The weekend came and went. Schools were open Monday. They were open Tuesday. They were open Wednesday, for what will be the last day for some period of time.

As parents come off that anxiety-wrecked stretch, they embark on a new streak of anxiety as they find themselves struggling once again to balance their children and their livelihoods. The discomfort is eerily familiar to the initial challenges posed to families when New York City schools first shut down in mid-March.

And it's a discomfort that likely will only intensify in the coming weeks as the nation faces an ever-darkening phase of its war against the coronavirus.

Cuomo has warned New Yorkers for weeks that local numbers will rise amid the latest national COVID surge, one that saw the nation's death toll top 250,000 on Wednesday, according to NBC News data. His goal is to mitigate the increase.

That appears to be an ever-escalating challenge.

"You will see a tremendous spike after Thanksgiving," Cuomo said Wednesday. "That's my personal theory. It's going to happen because it's human behavior."

The governor has imposed a 10-person limit on private home gatherings ahead of the holidays, as have the governors of New Jersey and New York. All three governors have urged colleges to provide students testing before they leave campus for break. Last week, Cuomo imposed a 10 p.m. indoor service curfew on restaurants, gyms and businesses. Should New York City meet his criteria to become a micro-cluster orange zone, additional restrictions would apply beyond schools: high-risk nonessential businesses like gyms and salons would close, indoor dining would be shuttered and al fresco limited to four people a table.

Houses of worship would be limited to 33 percent capacity or a maximum of 25 people. That orange zone threat appears on the verge of becoming reality for the city. De Blasio said Wednesday that the "state has made very clear additional restrictions are coming and coming soon" to the entirety of the five boroughs.

Cuomo had warned as much, threatening renewed restrictions across the board if the numbers continue to climb.

And they have -- even before the dreaded holiday spike.

New York has averaged more than 4,700 new cases over the last six days, more than quadruple the number it was seeing at the end of October. Hospitalizations are climbing, too. The 2,202 total reported Wednesday is the highest since June 8. The daily death toll, which is a lagging indicator, is also slowly rising.

Mount Vernon officials have issued a stay-at-home advisory to protect residents from the rise in COVID-19 cases. Marc Santia reports.

Treatment is more effective now than it was in the spring, which may reduce the death toll associated with this latest wave -- at least in certain parts of the country. But a renewed sense of anxiety, one that is all too familiar, is oversweeping the public once again as the holiday season fast approaches.

Coronavirus cases have increased in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam over the past 14 days. In a dozen of those states, including New York, infections have spiked in the last two weeks, meaning there has been a 100 percent or more increase in confirmed cases over the last 14 days. The U.S. death toll topped 250,000 Wednesday, by NBC News data.

The Empire State still holds the third- or fourth-lowest positivity rate in the nation on any given day, but that measure has become relative to the success it had in containing the virus over the summer, where it saw more than a full month of daily positivity rates below 1 percent. New York reported a 3.43 percent daily positivity rate Wednesday; the seven-day rolling average was at 2.9 percent.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

Gov. Andrew Cuomo breaks the state into 10 regions for testing purposes and tracks positivity rates to identify potential hotspots. Here's the latest tracking data by region and for the five boroughs. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

The viral increases have been steeper in neighboring New Jersey, which also is testing at record levels. The Garden State's positivity rate has now topped 10 percent, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday, calling that "unacceptably high."

On Wednesday, all but six of the state's 21 counties reported more than 100 new cases, state data showed. Five counties reported more than 300. Hospitalizations are at their highest levels since late May. Murphy reported 38 new deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since May 21. It dropped a bit, to 27, Wednesday.

Four mayors within the state's hardest-hit Essex County have agreed to impose a 24-hour shutdown if their numbers continue to worsen, one of the officials told News 4. If that doesn't work, they'll move to a three-day shutdown. A Murphy spokesperson says the mayors would need state permission to do either.

The mayors of four New Jersey cities in the state's hardest-hit Essex County have agreed to impose a 24-hour curfew on all nonessential business if COVID cases continue to rise. NBC New York's Phil Lipof reports.

The governor has warned additional statewide measures may be necessary to help curb the rampant spread. He doled out new indoor and outdoor capacity limitations Monday, days after issuing a new 10 p.m indoor service curfew for bars and restaurants. The 10-person indoor limit is already in effect, while the outdoor rule, which reduces capacity by 70 percent to 150, takes effect Monday.

Murphy had been reticent to impose any caps on gatherings within private homes, citing constitutional reasons. He moved to do it anyway, aligning himself with executive orders from Cuomo in New York and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. The message may ultimately be more a public appeal than a threat of enforcement.

De Blasio flat out said Tuesday that New York City would not be policing people's private homes to enforce the 10-person gathering rule. While the city will continue to break up large parties if it sees any, it is relying on New Yorkers to use common sense and be smart as far as exposing themselves and their families to risk.

Small household gatherings have emerged as a key COVID driver in just the last month and a half. Cuomo has warned fervently of the so-dubbed "living room spread" daily for more than a week now.

"Large indoor dinners will spread COVID," the governor tweeted Wednesday. "Limit Thanksgiving to your immediate household. Gatherings over 10 people are not permitted. Spread thanks, not COVID."

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have topped 100,000 per day for the past 9 days. LX News was joined by Dr. Dena Grayson, an infectious disease expert, who said you will be putting your family at serious risk by visiting them indoors this Thanksgiving.

The mantra has been to avoid travel and to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings as a general rule, but acknowledging many won't heed that advice, officials have suggested people wear masks even when with their own families. New Jersey's health commissioner said this week singing shouldn't be permitted and music should be low to avoid shouting, which could spew saliva -- and spread COVID.

No state has been untouched by the latest COVID surge. The White House task force bluntly stated in its latest weekly report that there is "now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration."

Doctors warn medical resources are being pushed to the limit as coronavirus cases surge.

Experts say life in the U.S. won't return to any semblance of normalcy until there is an effective and widely available vaccine. That may not happen for months, despite encouraging news from two vaccine front-runners this week.

The latest highlight came Wednesday when Pfizer said final analysis found its vaccine 95 percent effective. The pharmaceutical company said it plans to submit an emergency approval application to the FDA "within days." Moderna also plans to seek emergency approval for its vaccine in the coming weeks.

New York City school buildings remained open on Monday as the city’s coronavirus test results stayed under the limit that would force a shutdown. Meanwhile, New Jersey lowered its indoor and outdoor gathering limits. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers Tuesday to hang tough until the day comes when a vaccine is available. Cuomo has cast doubt on the viability of an accelerated timeline -- and even when a vaccine is approved, delivery and distribution to millions of people remain a mammoth challenge for governors across the U.S.

Mitigation measures may be needed well beyond the vaccine rollout anyway. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, says people should not abandon masks or social distancing even after they've been vaccinated.

"Even though, for the general population, it might be 90[%] to 95% effective," Fauci said, reporting to effectiveness rates shown in Pfizer and Moderna trials, "you don't necessarily know, for you, how effective it is."

Up to 10 percent of immunized people could still get the virus, even at those high success rates, CNBC reported.