melissa tremblay

‘Melissa Has Never Been Forgotten': Ex-Corrections Employee Arrested in 1988 Murder of NH Girl

The body of Melissa Tremblay, a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, was discovered in a rail yard in Lawrence nearly 35 years ago

By Marc Fortier

A former Massachusetts Department of Corrections employee has been arrested in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay nearly 35 years ago in Lawrence.

Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., 74, of Breman, Alabaman, was arrested Tuesday night in Alabama, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett announced at a press conference Wednesday morning. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and is expected to appear in court Thursday in Alabama. The timing of his return to Massachusetts is dependent on whether he agrees to waive rendition.

"Melissa has never been forgotten," Blodgett said Wednesday.

The body of Melissa Tremblay, a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, was discovered in the old Boston & Maine railway yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

The Lancaster School sixth grader was found stabbed and run over by a freight car, one day after she was reported missing, according to The Eagle-Tribune newspaper. Footprints and blood discovered near where the body was found indicated that a struggle had taken place.

Investigators learned that Melissa had accompanied her mother and the mother's boyfriend to the LaSalle Social Club on Andover St. on Sept. 11, 1988. While her mother and the boyfriend remained inside the club, Melissa played in the adjacent neighborhoods. She was last seen by a railroad employee and a pizza delivery driver during the late afternoon hours.

That night around 9 p.m., after frantically searching the area for several hours, Melissa's mother and the boyfriend reported her missing to Lawrence police.

Over the years, scores of witnesses, suspects and persons-of-interest were interviewed by police, the district attorney's office said.

Blodgett said evidence recovered from Melissa's body was "instrumental" to solving the case, but wouldn't specify what evidence specifically led them to McClendon. He said those details will come out during court proceedings.

melissa tremblayNew Hampshirecold caseSalemLawrence
