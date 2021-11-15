Pennsylvania

Cellphone, iPad Pings Lead to Dad, Daughter Who Survived Plane Crash in Pa. Woods

Emergency responders called it a miracle

By The Associated Press

police generic3
NBC10

What to Know

  • Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania.
  • State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township.
  • Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them. State troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.

Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to state police, the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County. The FAA said the plane had disappeared from radar after a rapid descent.

Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad's cellphone and 13-year-old daughter's iPad to locate them.

U.S. & World

infrastructure 24 mins ago

Roads, Transit, Internet: This is What's in the Infrastructure Bill

Houston 11 hours ago

9-Year-Old Boy Dies From Injuries Suffered at Astroworld, Attorney Says

It took hours before state troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.

Emergency responders called it a miracle.

They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known and their names were not released.

Authorities were investigating what caused their plane to crash.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniaplane crashscranton-wilkes barre
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us