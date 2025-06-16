A Florida man who sprang into action after his two children appeared to be in distress while in the water in Fort Lauderdale died on Monday, officials said.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Antwon Wilson, a resident of Lauderhill.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened on Sunday at around 7:20 p.m. in the ocean near the B Ocean Resort on Seabreeze Boulevard.

Authorities said a girl between 7 and 10 years old was struggling in the water, and Wilson was in the ocean nearby and tried to help her. The girl’s sibling was also swimming nearby and appeared to be in distress, according to the police department.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Daniel Moran said Wilson was able to keep his daughter afloat until lifeguards were able to get in and pull her. Wilson’s other child was also rescued from the water.

However, Wilson went underwater and did not resurface, Moran said. Authorities found him underwater a few minutes later and he was pulled to shore.

Wilson and one of his children were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A good Samaritan who jumped in the ocean to try to help the children said he was overwhelmed and pulled himself to shore. The man, identified as Eslam Saad, was also taken to the hospital and released Monday.

Saad said as he left the hospital, the girl's family members recognized him, hugged him and thanked him for helping save the girl's life.

Saad, who is also a father, was out on the beach with his family and heard cries for help. He said he didn't think twice about jumping in the water to help.

"I just tried to swim, I just tried to get out to her, I think I did my best to get her closer to the shore, and after that, she stood on my shoulder and jumped toward the beach outside and after that, I was drowning also," he said. "I think it was a miracle I am safe right now. I was under the water."

The girl remains in the hospital.

A death investigation into the apparent drowning is now underway.