Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is returning: How to get free ice cream in March

It’s been a long winter, and Dairy Queen has a sweet treat in store for everyone who’s been craving the sunnier days of spring.

Later this month, the ice cream chain will resurrect its popular Free Cone Day to usher in the new season. Ready to cash in on the freebie? Here's everything you need to know.

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day takes place on March 19

Dairy Queen has timed its 2024 Free Cone Day to coincide with the first day of spring: March 19.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

What is Free Cone Day?

For one day only, Dairy Queen restaurants nationwide will be giving away one free small vanilla soft-serve cone. The offer is free without purchase at participating non-mall locations in the U.S. You can also score a free cone with any purchase at participating mall locations.

Free ice cream? Yes, please! (Dairy Queen)

Are there any exclusions?

Customers are limited to one free cone while supplies last. The offer also isn’t valid on mobile or delivery orders.

Rewards members can also score extra points on Free Cone Day

To celebrate Free Cone Day, DQ Rewards members will also get double points on any food purchase on March 19.

Dairy Queen recently brought back its popular Cherry Dipped Cone

In 2023, Dairy Queen fans were outraged when the chain discontinued its popular Cherry Dipped Cone. Earlier this week, the company confirmed to TODAY.com that the fan-favorite will be returning for a limited time.

“We know our fans love the Cherry Dipped Cone, and we’re excited to bring this sweet offering back for a limited time at participating locations,” a DQ spokesperson told TODAY.com. “We are always innovating our menus to showcase delicious new and fan-favorite flavors for our iconic dipped cone.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: