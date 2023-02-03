Dallas Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the case involving two emperor tamarin monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo.

Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing five counts of animal cruelty non-livestock. He's been booked into the Dallas County Jail where he's being held on bonds totaling $25,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Earlier this week Dallas Police released a photo of an unidentified man they said they wanted to speak with about the case, though they stopped short of calling the man a suspect or person of interest in the case at that time. The photo, police said, was taken from a video recorded at the Dallas Zoo.

Dallas Police

A tip received from someone who saw the photo led to the safe recovery of the missing monkeys, police said, but investigators still hadn't spoken with the man in the picture.

On Thursday, Dallas Police received a tip that the man, now identified as Davion Irvin, was at the Dallas World Aquarium and was seen near animal exhibits.

Dallas Police said that when officers arrived Irvin was seen getting on a DART train. Officers picked him up in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue and took him to Jack Evans Police Headquarters for questioning.

Police said the investigation into all the Dallas Zoo cases is ongoing and didn't rule out further charges.

NBC 5 News

MONKEYS REPORTED MISSING, THEN FOUND

The Dallas Zoo said Monday two emperor tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, were missing from the zoo and that there was clear evidence the animals' habitats had been tampered with and that they had been taken.

The Dallas Zoo said they notified the Dallas Police who were already investigating a recent string of incidents at the zoo involving damaged habitats and animal escapes.

The tamarin monkeys were found safe Tuesday in the closet of an empty home in Lancaster after a tip from a citizen who saw a photo released by the Dallas Police of a person they wanted to talk to about the case.

"We are pleased that video from our surveillance cameras – which we shared with Dallas PD – seems to have been critical in generating a tip that led to the recovery of the tamarins," the zoo said.

Zoo officials said Bella and Finn showed no sign of injury and had only lost a little weight. The pair will return to their habitat for the public to see them after a mandatory quarantine period.

OTHER INCIDENTS AT THE DALLAS ZOO

The theft of the tamarin monkeys was the fourth suspicious incident at the zoo since the start of the new year.

The first incident involved a clouded leopard, Nova, who escaped her enclosure after police discovered it had been intentionally cut.

As Dallas Police opened a criminal investigation, zoo staff members the next day found a similar intentional cut on the enclosure that houses langur monkeys, all of whom were accounted for.

Most recently, the death of an endangered vulture has been labeled suspicious due to an "unusual wound" zoo officials found on the bird.