3 Found Dead in Dallas After Man Says He Killed Wife, Kids

Dallas police are investigating a triple-homicide at an East Dallas apartment where the bodies of a woman and two children were found after police say a man confessed to killing his family.

Dallas police Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez said in a news conference Monday afternoon that the suspect called 911 and told operators that he shot his family.

An arrest warrant released Monday evening identified the suspect is James Lee Webb.

When officers arrived, Webb surrendered and was taken into custody. He was then taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. Later Monday night, Webb was charged with Capital Murder and transferred to the Dallas County Jail. His bond will be set after a Dallas County Magistrate hearing.

“This is a horrible scene, a horrific incident," said Ramirez.

Officers then searched the residence and found the bodies of three people inside, Victoria Bunton, estimated to be in her 50s and two boys, ages 13 and 16, according to the arrest warrant.

Police said they also found a handgun inside the apartment along with several shell casings.

The arrest warrant for Webb details his statements to police, saying he had a headache Monday morning and he and Bunton began arguing around 10 a.m. because Bunton and the teenagers were being "too loud." The warrant says Webb produced a handgun and shot Bunton at least twice before killing the children.

"The suspect waited an hour and then contacted 911 through his emergency medical alert device and told them what he did," the warrant states.

Web reportedly told detectives he was tired of the victims yelling and telling him there was nothing wrong with him, so he shot them to death.

“Last time I saw her (victim) she was getting the groceries out of the car and the boys were helping her and you would never think he would do that," said neighbor Chanel Lockhart.

From Texas Sky Ranger, a number of officers were seen using crime scene tape to cordon off an area outside a residential building at the Rosemont at Ash Creek apartments at 2605 John West Road near Buckner Boulevard and Interstate 30.

Public records show police have been called to the complex at least 49 times since January 1 but not to the family's specific unit