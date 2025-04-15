What to Know Shooting reported at Dallas ISD's Wilmer-Hutchins High School.

Police have not confirmed whether a shooting took place or if anyone is injured.

Students escorted from the building appear calm.

A student was shot in the leg in a WHHS classroom in April 2024 after a student was able to bring a gun into the building, bypassing security and metal detectors.

A student was shot inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, police sources confirm to NBC 5, at the same school where a student was injured in a shooting a year before.

While police sources confirmed the shooting took place, the condition of the injured student is not yet known. It's unclear if anyone is in custody and police have not yet said what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

The Dallas Independent School District said at 2:15 p.m. that the school is secured. Earlier in the afternoon, they posted on social media that police were responding to a shooting at the school and that safety protocols had been implemented. The district asked parents to avoid coming to the campus and said reunification plans would be shared shortly.

A parent who spoke with NBC 5 said his daughter is a student at the school and that she said she heard at least five gunshots. He said she was still inside the school, locked in her classroom, when she talked to her brother.

“I was there about 40 minutes before the shooting. I had a meeting with one of the teachers, and we just went to take a lunch. Then she called my son about the shots, and we just came right away. That’s all we know," said parent Oscar Lilli. "It’s very scary because your life can change in one second. It’s hard to hear about these kinds of problems, but there is nothing we can control."

The call is active and there is a large presence of police officers and firefighters at the school. From Texas Sky Ranger, students were outside being led through the parking lot and away from the school. The students were not running and appeared calm.

According to data from the Dallas ISD, 894 students are enrolled at the high school.

In April 2024, a student was injured after being shot in the leg while inside a classroom at Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Following that incident, students held a protest as they demanded answers about how someone was able to bring a gun inside with security and metal detectors at the doors. District officials later discovered there was a broken metal detector at the school.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.