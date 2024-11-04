Dallas

Dallas singer hospitalized after shooting inside downtown theater

By Katy Blakey

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Texas artist is recovering after she was shot following a performance in downtown Dallas Saturday.

Witnesses tell NBC Dallas-Fort Worth singer Jada Arnell Thomas was signing autographs on stage following a performance with The Black Academy of Arts and Letters when a woman in the crowd shot her.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“It was a packed house, people were in line getting autographs and we heard this shot,” said TBAAL’s founder and director Curtis King. “It was unreal. It was like everything was in slow motion.”

King said he and staff followed the shooter outside while they called 911 and officers arrested the woman inside the lobby of a nearby hotel.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed officers arrested Micah Williams, 26, in the 200 block of S. Akard and a handgun was recovered.

Williams was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond is set at $200,000, according to records.

Police did not release a motive and it is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

U.S. & World

Ohio 46 mins ago

Former Ohio police officer found guilty in 2020 shooting death of Andre Hill

Parenting 1 hour ago

A mother's matchmaking scheme resulted in dates for her single daughter — and viral fame

King said Arnell Thomas remains hospitalized but is progressing. He said her family appreciates the prayers and support they’ve received from the Dallas arts community and beyond.

“My girl she’s strong. She’s resilient. She’s a fighter,” King said. “She will sing and soar and she’ll be even better when she gets back on her feet.”

King announced in a social media post TBAAL is working to strengthen security and their screening process, including decreasing the number of entry points to focus on preventing weapons.

This article tagged under:

DallasGun violenceMusic & Musicians
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us