Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page in March that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer

AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

Daniel Ellsberg, who copied and leaked documents that revealed secret details of U.S. strategy in the Vietnam War and became known as the Pentagon Papers, has died. He was 92.

Ellsberg posted on his Facebook page in March that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The documents in the Pentagon Papers looked in excruciating detail at the decisions and strategies of the Vietnam War. They told how U.S. involvement was built up steadily by political leaders and top military brass who were overconfident about U.S. prospects and deceptive about the accomplishments against the North Vietnamese.

Ellsberg, a former consultant to the Defense Department, provided the Pentagon Papers to Neil Sheehan, a reporter who broke the story for The New York Times in June 1971. 

