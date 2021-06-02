Danny Ainge ‘Seriously Considering' Celtics Future: Report

Report: Danny Ainge 'seriously considering' future with C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Might one of the Boston Celtics' changes this offseason involve Danny Ainge himself?

The Celtics president of basketball operations is "seriously considering" his future with the team and "could make a decision to step down," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

Boston's season ended Tuesday night in a Game 5 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets in their first-round playoff series. The 4-1 series loss capped a frustrating 2020-21 campaign in which the C's finished seventh in the Eastern Conference at 36-36 after entering the season with championship aspirations.

Ainge has been the Celtics' general manager/president of basketball operations since 2003 and is the third-longest tenured GM in the NBA behind San Antonio Spurs head coach/president Gregg Popovich and Miami Heat president Pat Riley.

