Daughter of accused Gilgo Beach killer believes her father ‘most likely' did it. His wife isn't sold

A just-released Peacock documentary, "The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets" takes viewers inside the Massapequa Park, New York, home of alleged serial killer Rex Heuermann.

And for the first time, both Heuermann’s estranged wife and his daughter discuss the case, highlighting a difference of opinion on the question of the New York City architect’s guilt.

“No freaking way is this man going out, soliciting sex from sex workers, killing them and dumping them on Gilgo Beach,” said Heuermann’s wife of 27 years, Asa Ellerup.

Ellerup’s daughter, Victoria, on the other hand, seems torn throughout the three-episode documentary, saying she’s “on the fence” about her father’s innocence.

“This is my dad. I love him as my dad. The hate is the other side of him that came out,” Victoria Heuermann said.

In the final episode, however, the documentary’s producers reveal in an on screen statement that "Victoria now believes her father is most likely the Gilgo Beach killer."

In an interview Tuesday, Victoria Heuermann’s lawyer confirmed her mindset.

"Being front and center during this process, she has received overwhelming amounts of evidence just like we all have that lead to an inescapable conclusion,” said attorney Vess Mitev.

Of Ellerup’s ongoing doubts about her husband’s guilt, Ellerup’s lawyer Bob Macedonio said, “Even if Rex is found guilty or pleads guilty, I don’t know if she’ll ever believe that the man she knows was capable of those crimes."

Rex Heuermann is charged with the murders of seven women, all sex workers, dating back to 1993.

Through his attorney, Michael Brown, Heuermann has maintained his innocence. He remains in the Suffolk county jail, with no trial date yet scheduled.

In the documentary, both Ellerup and Victoria Heuermann expressed surprise at the July 2023 arrest and subsequent criminal charges that changed their lives.

“They said we have evidence your father murdered all these women and your home is a crime scene. Never imagined I’d be hearing that in my life,” said Victoria Heuermann, who was working in her dad’s Manhattan office at the time of his arrest.

During the documentary, Ellerup, her lawyer and two children visit the basement where prosecutors say some of the murders may have taken place.

“It’s absolutely absurd. They’re just allegations,” says Ellerup.

“He must have had to be Superman for us not to notice ever," said Victoria Heuermann of her dad.

Rex Heuermann’s voice is heard during the documentary as he speaks to his family by phone from the Suffolk jail. Among other things, he discusses what he had for dinner that night.

A man interviewed for the documentary, who describes himself as Rex Heuermann’s best friend, discusses going to visit the alleged killer in the Suffolk jail.

“I said, 'Did you do it?' And then he teared up a little bit and started crying. And that’s when I get the feeling he did it,” said David Jimenez, a Port Washington architect who said he bonded with Heuermann over their love of guns and conservative politics.