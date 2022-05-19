Man Accused in Dave Chappelle Attack Charged With Attempted Murder in December Stabbing

The man accused of rushing onto the Hollywood Bowl stage earlier this month and attacking comedian Dave Chappelle has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a roommate more than five months ago.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said attention generated by the May 3 attack during the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival helped link Isaiah Lee to the December stabbing.

Lee pleaded not guilty Thursday to the attempted murder charge. He is accused of stabbing his roommate during a Dec. 2 fight at a transitional housing apartment.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said District Attorney George Gascón. "The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute."

In a statement, the DA's office said the stabbing victim identified Lee after media reports about the Chappelle attack, which was captured on video.

Lee, 23, appeared May 10 in a Los Angeles courtroom a the bail review hearing in the Hollywodo Bowl case. He remains jailed with bail set at $30,000.

Lee is due back in court May 20 for a pretrial hearing.

Lee was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office with single misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

He pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance.

The LAPD initially booked Lee on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file felony charges and referred his case to the city attorney for the lesser charges.

Lee is accused of rushing the stage May 3 at the Hollywood Bowl where Chappelle was performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Lee had a replica handgun with a knife blade that could be ejected, the LAPD said, but the district attorney's office said slow-motion video confirmed that Lee did not use the weapon.

Securty staff members subdued Lee, who suffered an arm injury during the scuffule. Among those running to protect Chappelle was actor/comedian Jamie Foxx.

Chappelle was not injured.