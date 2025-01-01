10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into a crowd in New Orleans

At least 10 people are dead and 30 were injured in New Orleans after a vehicle drove into a crowd during New Year's celebrations early Wednesday, city officials said.

The FBI is investigating what occurred early Wednesday, when a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans’ famed Canal and Bourbon Street in the first hours of New Year’s Day.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

New Orleans police earlier said they were responding to a mass casualty incident, including fatalities. The NOLA Ready website that it occurred around 3:15 a.m. Central Time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals.

Historic Bourbon Street is in the French Quarter, a popular tourist area of bars and restaurants.

The incident came toward the end of New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans and hours before the kickoff of the AllState Bowl, a college football quarterfinal held in the city's Caesars Superdome, with thousands expected to be in attendance.

Earlier this week, the police department said security would be beefed up ahead of New Year's Day celebrations. The department said it would be staffed at 100% capacity with 300 officers from partner agencies and a strong presence of marked and unmarked vehicles.