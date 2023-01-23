half moon bay

7 Dead Following Shootings in Half Moon Bay: Sources

By NBC Bay Area staff

At least seven people are dead following separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to sources.

Four victims were found at one location and three others were found at a nearby location.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said in a tweet just before 5 p.m.

The suspect has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli.

The victims are Chinese farmworkers, Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock said.

Authorities asked the public to avoid Highway 92 between Highway 1 and Highway 35.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

