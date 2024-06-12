Travel

US man dies after medical emergency on flight from Fiji to San Francisco

The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive, the airline said

Fiji Airways plane.
Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty Images

A 41-year-old American man died after suffering a medical emergency during a Fiji Airways flight from Nadi to San Francisco last weekend, according to the airline.

The passenger "encountered a medical condition" roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes before Flight FJ870's arrival at San Francisco International Airport, the airline said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive, the airline said.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," the airline said in a statement. "We commend our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Air travel May 26

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

Travel May 21

1 dead, 30 hospitalized after London to Singapore flight hit severe turbulence

This article tagged under:

Travel
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us