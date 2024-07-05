California’s Death Valley could reach a scorching 130 degrees next week and could come close to breaking its blistering world record as parts of the west, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic are under an intense heat wave forecast to intensify this weekend.

The temperature at Death Valley National Park, which stretches between eastern California and Nevada, will reach highs around 130 degrees at Furnace Creek, Sunday night through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Furnace Creek, in Inyo County, California, is home to the headquarters for the national park.

The sweltering heat could creep close to the world’s record highest temperature of 134 degrees marked at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley on July 10th, 1913, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.

🌡️ Death Valley holds the World Record Hottest Temperature of 134° set July 10th, 1913. This is the official record.

🌡️ Bring your pets indoors. This heat is very dangerous.

🌡️ Yes, the Mojave Desert gets hot. But this heat will be record-breaking. — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 3, 2024

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Wednesday at the park and Las Vegas Valley due to the perilous and prolonged heat, which will see temperatures hit 12 to 14 degrees above seasonal average.

“This heat is very dangerous. Yes, the Mojave Desert gets hot. But this heat will be record-breaking,” NWS Las Vegas warned.

Fourth of July temperatures have already fueled wildfires in California.

The National Weather Service said temperatures in the park could skyrocket to 130 Degrees next week.

On Friday 125 million people are under heat alerts nationwide with temperature highs forecast to be in the 100 to 120 range in the West, 80 to 100s across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Saturday will likely be the hottest day of the heat wave with high temperatures into the 110s common across California outside of coastal areas and naturally cooler higher elevations, the National Weather Service said. However, locally higher temperatures into the 120s are possible in the Desert Southwest.

"It is imperative to stay hydrated, out of direct sunlight, and in buildings with sufficient air-conditioning when possible. It is also equally as important to check on the safety of vulnerable friends, family, and neighbors," the weather service said.

More than 50 cities from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona are expected to break record highs through Wednesday. Las Vegas may come close to breaking its all-time high of 117 degrees for five straight days next week from Sunday to Thursday.

The western heat will continue through next week with some alerts remaining in place through Wednesday.

