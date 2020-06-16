Debut of New Bronco on OJ Simpson’s Birthday Is ‘Pure Coincidence,’ Ford Says

Ford has picked a peculiar day to unveil its reborn Bronco SUV — July 9, O.J. Simpson's birthday.
Simpson has been indelibly linked to the car since police pursued him in a white Bronco on Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994 — a slow-speed chase that was viewed on national TV by 95 million people.
Simpson — whose full name is Orenthal James Simpson — was wanted in the slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted the following year in one of the most closely watched murder trials in American history.
U.S. & World
The timing of the new Bronco's debut is “a pure coincidence,” Ford spokesman Mike Levine told NBC News.
for more on this story, go to NBC News.