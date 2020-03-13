Boston Marathon Postponed Until September Over Coronavirus Concerns

The Boston Marathon will be postponed until September amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday.

In a news conference, Walsh said the race would be pushed from April 20 to Sept. 14 in a bid to reduce risks associated with COVID-19.

The decision was made after consultations with the Boston Athletic Association, the organizer of the race, as well as municipalities along the route.

"Our expectation — and it's an expectation and a hope right now — is that this date will get us to a safer place in relation to the spread of the coronavirus," Walsh said in a news conference from City Hall.

Walsh was joined by Thomas Grilk, chief executive officer of the Boston Athletic Association at the news conference.

More than 30-thousand amateur and professional runners have signed up to run the 124th Boston Marathon.

The Heartbreak Hill Running Company has already called off group runs amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I think it's just responsible leadership at this point. I believe in the local scientists and officials and their guidances," said Dan Fitzgerald of the Heartbreak Hill Running Company.

Maria Kousi, who is running the marathon in honor of her father who came in fourth place in the 1980 Boston Marathon, said her family was supposed to come in from Greece to watch the event.

"I had my family coming in from overseas. Everyone has to postpone everything now," Kousi said.

The Boston Marathon brings in roughly $200 million to the greater Boston area annually, according to Mayor Walsh.