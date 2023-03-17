Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Suffers Head Injury in Attack Outside Florida Hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was allegedly attacked by a man outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

The alleged incident happened Monday outside the Four Seasons Hotel on N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, of Ohio, on a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled adult without great harm.

The police report has Allen's name redacted but notes that the victim is disabled and is missing his left arm. Allen, 59, had his arm his arm amputated in January 1985 following a New Year's Eve car accident in England.

The arrest report said the victim was smoking a cigarette in the valet area of the hotel and was being watched by Hartley, who was hiding behind a pole.

Hartley then, at "a full run," hit the victim, knocking him backward, the report said. The victim hit his head on the ground, causing injury, the report noted.

A woman came out to assist the victim and Hartley attacked her and knocked her to the ground, the report said.

Hartley continued to hit her while she was on the ground, and when she tried to escape by running into the hotel, he grabbed her by her hair and dragged her out of the lobby and back onto the sidewalk, the report said.

Hartley fled but was taken into custody by officers after he was found damaging numerous vehicles in a nearby parking garage, the report said.

Allen had been in South Florida for a Def Leppard-MötleyCrüe concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday.