San Diego home sells for $44.1 million, breaking record set by Bill Gates' home sale

Some of the most expensive homes in San Diego County can be found in Del Mar, California, where residents pay a pretty penny for a property along its miles of coastal bluff offering sweeping ocean views and beachside luxury.

New to the list is an unnamed buyer, who just purchased the most expensive home ever sold in San Diego County for a cool $44.1 million, according to the San Diego County Assessor's office.

Congratulations Brian Guiltinan - our Recorder Office recorded his record breaking residential property sale of $44.1 million @CityofDelMar - the highest in @SanDiegoCounty history!



Brian broke his prior sales record of $43 million in 2020 to @BillGates ! pic.twitter.com/zAREji6SkH — San Diego County Assessor/ Recorder/ County Clerk (@SanDiegoARCC) October 31, 2023

The sale of the home at 2940 Sandy Lane, Del Mar, broke the county's previous record, the 2020 sale of another Del Mar home to Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his then-wife, Melinda, for $43 million, County Clerk Jordan Marks said. Brian Guiltinan and his team brokered the sale and represented the buyer.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Brian and the Guiltinan Group broke their own record with the Sandy Lane residential purchase in the City of Del Mar for a record-setting $44.1 million, making it the highest residential home purchase in San Diego County history,” Marks said.

Google Earth A Google Earth view shows a property in Del Mar that recently became the priciest home ever sold in San Diego County.

The home was sold to Sandy LN, LLC of Delaware, according to the grand deed approved on Oct. 31, likely to obscure the identity of the buyer.

In approving the deed, Marks recognized the Guiltinan Group with a certificate for "San Diego County's Highest Residential Sale."

“I’m thrilled to be part of this landmark sale," Guiltinan said. "It not only underlines the enduring charm of Del Mar’s oceanfront properties but the real significance to this property is the fact it’s over an acre on the sand and one of only a few along the Coastline in California and the largest in Del Mar on the sand."

The Sandy Lane home is reportedly just a handful of properties away from the home sold to the Gates' in 2020. NBC 7 has not been able to independently verify the address of the Gates' Del Mar mansion.