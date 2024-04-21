Shooting on Delaware State University campus kills teen

A teenager is dead after being shot on campus at Delaware State University early Sunday morning, according to police.

A shooting happened right outside a dormitory building known as Warren-Franklin Hall just before 2 a.m., police said.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The woman is a resident of Wilmington and is not a student at Delaware State University, according to officials.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials reported.

A university spokesperson said that the shooting is under investigation by both the Delaware State University Police and Dover Police.

"The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office," according to a statement from Delaware State University officials.

There were no other injuries reported in connection to this incident, police said.

Officials say they do not have a description of the suspect yet. If you have any information please contact the Dover Police Department at 302 736 7130.

According to the student government's statement, the campus remains closed at this time and all events are canceled.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Dover Police Victim Services Unit is available to provide help and guidance. You can contact the Victim Services Unit at 302-736-7134 or by email at: Casey.wilson@cj.state.de.us, officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.