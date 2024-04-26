A Delta flight from JFK Airport headed to Los Angeles had to return back to the Queens airport shortly after takeoff Friday due to an issue with the emergency slide, the airline said.

Delta flight 520 was scheduled to depart JFK Airport at 7:15 a.m. Shortly after takeoff, the crew saw an indicator in the flight deck related to the right wing emergency slide, and a non-routine sound from near the right wing, according to Delta. The FAA said the crew reported a "vibration."

The pilots declared an emergency and flew back to JFK Airport, where the Boeing 767-300ER landed safely. According to the FAA, the flight landed back at JFK around 8:35 a.m.

Once the plan landed, airline employees noticed the emergency slide was no longer attached to the plane.

"After the aircraft had safely landed and proceeded to a gate, it was observed that the emergency slide had separated from the aircraft," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. Delta said it is helping support efforts to retrieve the detached slide.

Delta said the aircraft has been removed from service and will be evaluated by maintenance crews.

“As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK," the spokesperson said. "We appreciate their professionalism and our customers’ patience for the delay in their travels.”