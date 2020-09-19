Times Square

Demonstrators Arrested at NYC Protest Against ICE, Police

The NYPD says 86 people were arrested at the Times Square protest

Demonstrators were arrested Saturday in New York City's Times Square while protesting federal immigration officials and city police, authorities said.

City police reported arresting at least 86 demonstrators and issuing summonses to the majority of those taken into custody.

The arrests reportedly began when dozens of people at the demonstration refused to move from a city street and sat down to block traffic.

Many protesters accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of mistreating migrants, including claims that migrants were subjected to questionable hysterectomies at a detention center in Georgia. ICE's acting director, Tony Pham, said Friday that the agency was looking into the allegations and if they are true officials would “make the corrections necessary.”

Other demonstrators shouted “Black Lives Matter” and “abolish the police.”

No injuries were reported.

