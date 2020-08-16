Deputy Sheriffs Bust NYC Warehouse Parties Blocks Apart, Arrest and Charge Hosts

Authorities busted two indoor warehouse parties in Brooklyn late Saturday night, each with more than 100 guests partying in violation of New York's indoor gathering limits.

A tip led deputy sheriffs to the first party in Sunset Park roughly 30 minutes after midnight, Sheriff Fucito said Sunday. The responding officials found over 180 people inside -- it was not clear if face coverings were used or social distancing was attempted.

Deputy sheriffs arrested and charged three people identified as promoters and organizers of the event. The three arrested were charged with distributing alcohol without a license, drug possession and violating indoor social distancing laws -- they were issued appearance tickets and released a short time later.

8/16/2020: Deputy Sheriffs investigate illegal rave @ 266 47th Street, Brooklyn: over 180 gathered inside. Organizers were arrested & charged with multiple alcohol beverage control law offenses, narcotics possession & violation of local emergency law. Alcohol stock was seized. pic.twitter.com/oRraL0iWxl — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) August 16, 2020

Less than two hours from the start of their bust, deputy sheriffs found a second indoor party around 2 a.m. Sunday just blocks away. The second, located on 51st Street, was smaller but still had at least 100 people partying inside.

One promoter was arrested and charged with similar offenses to the promoters of the first party..

In both cases, partygoers were disbanded and alcohol was confiscated by the officials.