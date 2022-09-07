California Sheriff's Deputy in Custody After Double Slaying

Authorities near Coalinga arrested an Alameda County deputy in connection with a double-fatal shooting in Dublin early Wednesday morning, according to police and sheriff's officials.

At about 12:45 a.m., Dublin police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane. Officers found a man and a woman inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses at the scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, police said. He was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

Williams called Dublin authorities later Wednesday and told them he wanted to surrender. He was taken into custody by CHP officers near Coalinga.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Williams, who has a known residence in Stockton, knew the victims, a married couple who had an adolescent child, sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said. Kelly said the child likely was inside the home when the shooting occurred.

The victims were identified only as a 42-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

Anyone with information about Williams or the shooting should contact Dublin police.