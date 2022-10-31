Up to 14 People Injured in Chicago Halloween Night Shooting, Police Say

More than one dozen people, including three children, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday night.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, a group of people were gathered near the intersection of California and Polk at approximately 9:30 p.m. when at least two individuals in a passing vehicle fired indiscriminately into the crowd.

Authorities say that up to 14 people may have been hit by gunfire, and another individual was hit by a vehicle at the scene.

Three of the victims, ages 3, 11 and 13, were children, and the other individuals were adults, according to Brown.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals. Some suffered life-threatening injuries, but no detailed conditions were immediately available.

Brown says that a vigil was taking place at the intersection at the time of the shooting, but it is unclear whether there were any other gatherings at the time.

The shooting was captured on a nearby pod camera, with police saying there were at least two shooters in the vehicle.

Police have not yet determined a motive, and there were no known altercations at the scene.