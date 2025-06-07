DHS wants National Guard to search for and transport unaccompanied migrant children

A Department of Homeland Security request for 21,000 National Guard troops to support "expansive interior immigration enforcement operations" includes a call for troops to search for unaccompanied children in some cases and transport them between states, three sources briefed on the plan tell NBC News.

Having National Guard troops perform such tasks, which are not explained in detail in the DHS request, has prompted concern among Democrats in Congress and some military and law enforcement officials.

The tasks are laid out in a May 9th Request for Assistance from the Department of Homeland Security to the Pentagon. The document states that, “this represents the first formal request by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for the deployment of National Guard personnel in support of interior immigration enforcement operations.”

The request calls for National Guard troops to be used for “Search and Rescue for UACs [Unaccompanied Alien Children] in remote or hostile terrain,” and “Intra- and inter-state transport of detainees/ unaccompanied alien children (UACs)," without clearly explaining what that would entail.

Most of the troops, about 10,000, would be used for transporting detained individuals, the DHS said. Roughly 2,500 troops would be used for detention support but the document does not specify where. Another 1,000 troops would be assigned to administrative support, such as processing detainees.

The request also asks for up to 3,500 troops to “Attempt to Locate — Fugitives” and to conduct “surveillance and canvassing missions,” as well as “night operations and rural interdictions.” It also asks for support for ICE in “joint task force operations for absconder/fugitive tracking,” according to the three sources familiar with the plans.

NPR first reported the details of the DHS request.

Concerns about the use of troops

Democrats in Congress and military and law enforcement officials have expressed concern about the use of National Guard troops to perform what they say are civilian law enforcement duties.

One characterized the plan as the Trump administration “finding a way to get the National Guard into the streets and into American homes,” saying, “I fear it’s going to look like a police state.”

A second source said, “Trump has said he wants to use the National Guard for law enforcement, and the Pentagon and other entities have always said, ‘Oh, don’t worry, it will never come to that.’ But this is it.”

Pentagon officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the request has not been approved and is being evaluated by Pentagon policy officials, the General Counsel’s office, and other Pentagon leadership. The officials say the most likely course of action would be for some parts of the request to be approved and others rejected.

But one source briefed on the plans said that Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth is close to approving some elements of the request and considering which state governors to approach first regarding National Guard units. “We are so much closer to this being real,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

DHS is requesting the National Guard troops under Title 32 status, which means they would remain on state active duty under the command of their governor but would be federally funded. Title 32 status generally allows National Guard troops to conduct law enforcement activities without violating the Posse Comitatus Act, an 1878 law that bars the use of federal troops in law enforcement operations.

A National Guard member who opposes troops performing such tasks told NBC News, “I plan to leave the National Guard soon over this.”

Tensions between DOD and DHS over cost

The Pentagon is also being asked by DHS to pay the full cost of deploying the 21,000 National Guard troops. That comes amid growing tension between the Pentagon and DHS over the cost of border and other immigrant-related operations.

The DHS request for National Guard troops arrives when the Pentagon is already footing a $23-million-a-month bill to hold as many as 2,500 undocumented immigrants in a military facility in Texas. Defense officials say they are frustrated that the camp is holding far fewer individuals than they were told to expect and they would like a reprieve.

The Defense Department is in a contract with the DHS to help support DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, officers who are under pressure from Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to arrest 3,000 undocumented immigrants a day.

After the DOJ announced Kilmar Abrego Garcia had been returned to the U.S. and charged with transporting undocumented immigrants, Abrego Garcia’s attorney vowed to vigorously fight the allegations.

But it has been slow going for ICE agents, resulting in fewer arrests of undocumented immigrants across the country. That has resulted in many empty beds at facilities like the one in El Paso, owned and operated by the Defense Department.

Military officials say the facility has been holding an average of 150 undocumented immigrants each day over the last several weeks — a fraction of its 2,500 beds. On one recent day, they said, the facility housed fewer than 80 people.

Pentagon officials are asking to cut the number of beds in the facility from 2,500 to about 1,000, which they say would save $12 million per month. It is not clear if the DHS request for National Guard troops will increase the need for beds in the El Paso facility.

The DHS request also comes as the Pentagon is struggling to fund critical projects to support U.S. troops.

“Congress is aware that the department is redirecting funds from existing military construction projects like barracks improvements for lower enlisted personnel and longstanding infrastructure projects elsewhere in the world in favor of southwest border missions,” a Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity told NBC News.

“They are pretty frustrated with the way that the department is ordering them to support DHS out of their own pockets for a grossly disproportionate cost compared to what ICE facilities would cost the government,” added the aide, referring to military officials.

Last month, the Pentagon notified Congress that it planned to transfer more than $1.74 million in the current DOD budget to the southwest border mission, as step that will take money away from renovating barracks and base facilities.

Service member advocacy groups have criticized the move. Rob Evans, the founder of Hots&Cots, where services members can post reviews of barracks, dining areas and other facilities, says he sees evidence daily of barracks with sewage leaks, mold, failing HVAC systems, and more.

“When funding is pulled from this line, troops pay the price in real ways: delayed repairs, worsening conditions, and a growing sense that their well-being comes second to optics and operations,” Evans said. “Service members deserve clean, safe, and dignified living conditions. They’ve earned at least that much.”

