Tornadoes can be unpredictable, terrifying and devastating. Any advance notice of the danger can be life-saving and there are key differences in the information provided by the National Weather Service.

There are notifications you should be aware of even before phones alerts go off or sirens start blaring. A tornado watch and a tornado warning both signal potential danger, but they carry different levels of urgency and call for different responses.

Tornado watch: Be prepared

The National Weather Service, or NWS, defines a tornado as a "violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground." According to the NWS, these weather phenomena are capable of obliterating well-made structures, uprooting trees and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles.

Additionally, tornadoes can happen anytime and anywhere, NBC New York reports.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. The NWS issues these watches when atmospheric conditions — such as unstable air, wind shear and moisture — create an environment where tornadoes could develop.

Tornado watches typically cover large areas and can last several hours.

The U.S. has more tornadoes than anywhere else on Earth with more than 1,000 every year. As our planet gets hotter, it’s making supercell storms more powerful and shifting the location of Tornado Alley. National climate reporter and meteorologist Chase Cain explains the connection between climate change and tornadoes.

What to do during a tornado watch:

Stay informed by monitoring local NWS alerts and weather radios.

Review your home's emergency plan and identify your safest shelter.

Ensure your emergency kit — including flashlights, batteries, water and first-aid supplies — is up-to-date and readily available.

Be ready to act quickly if conditions worsen.

Tornado warning: Take immediate action

A tornado warning is far more urgent than a watch. It means a tornado has been spotted or indicated by radar, and immediate action is necessary to protect lives and property.

Warnings are typically issued for smaller areas than watches and usually last less than an hour.

What to do during a tornado warning:

Seek shelter in a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows.

If you are in a mobile home or vehicle, get to a sturdy shelter quickly.

Protect your head and neck with a helmet, blanket, or your arms.

Stay sheltered until authorities confirm it is safe to emerge.

Misinterpreting a tornado watch or warning can lead to delayed responses or unnecessary panic. A watch means conditions are right for tornadoes, prompting preparedness. A warning means a tornado is occurring or imminent, requiring immediate action.

Tornadoes can form in minutes, leaving little time for preparation. Knowing the difference between these alerts and having a safety plan in place is critical.

A helpful analogy often taught to kids in Texas, which has the most tornadoes of any U.S. state: A watch is like having all the ingredients to make a cake — you have everything you need but you don't have a cake yet and the cake may or may not get made.

A warning means there's cake.

How to stay updated