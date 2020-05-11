Disney World Now Accepting Reservations for July at Earliest Amid Pandemic

Could the “happiest place on Earth” be welcoming visitors back in the coming months amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic? According to their website, it just might be happening.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Monday that the website for Walt Disney World in Orlando is now accepting reservations for July 2020 and later. Previously, the website had stopped accepting all reservations before June 1st after the theme park closed in mid-March amid concerns over a potential spread of the virus.

Officials announced last week that it would start a phased reopening of one area, Disney Springs, on May 20th - adding they would be taking measures that include increased cleaning procedures, face coverings by both cast members and guests and limited-contact services as part of their safety measures.

Disney’s parent company told the station said they were looking into phased reopenings at all properties, but did not give a specific timetable for when they would take place. Another park owned by the company, Shanghai Disneyland, opened on Monday in China.

In late April, the Orange County Economic Task Force laid out possible mandates for parks in the area, including both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, to open that included a phased approach to operate at 50% capacity when they initially reopen gates.

Other requirements would include employees wearing masks at all times while being checked for their temperatures before each shift, with those employees over the age of 65 being told to stay home. Parks are waiting for guidance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on guidelines for when they can reopen.

Universal Orlando is owned by Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal and WTVJ-TV