Disneyland employee dies after falling from moving golf cart in theme park backstage

A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a woman fell from a moving golf cart and struck her head.

Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, of Fullerton, was transported to a local hospital in grave condition and later died from her injuries on Friday, June 7, according to Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

Club 33 employees were “terribly upset” after being notified of the death of their fellow cast member, Disneyland parlance for employees. Lear, a 24-year Disneyland employee, worked in membership support services at the members-only club.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and said the company was focused on supporting her family and coworkers.

“We are heartbroken,” Potrock said in a statement.

The death was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.