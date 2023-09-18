patriots

DA, state police investigating fan's death at Gillette Stadium during Patriots game

The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire

By Mary Markos and Marc Fortier

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old fan at Gillette Stadium during the fourth quarter of Sunday's New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins game.

A state police spokesman confirmed that an adult male suffered "an apparent medical event" in the 308/309 section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m., during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. They said emergency medical technicians responded and transported him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in nearby Attleborough, where he died just before midnight.

Foxborough police initially responded to the incident, but state police are now investigating "the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident," the state police spokesman said.

The district attorney's office said in a statement Monday afternoon that the investigation is ongoing, and identified the man who died as Dale Mooney, of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

"There are no charges in place at this time," the district attorney's statement said.

An autopsy will be conducted at some point to determine the cause and manner of death, but the district attorney's officer said that will not happen on Monday.

No further details were immediately available.

