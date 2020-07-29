Cuomo Tells NYPD to ‘Do a Better Job' Enforcing COVID Rules, Warns NYers Against Getting Sloppy

What to Know As the national threat grows, so too does the one from slipping compliance locally; Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was "appalled' by video of a packed concert on Long Island over the weekend and has launched a probe

Cuomo has repeatedly insisted that local governments step up and do a better job of enforcement; he specifically called out the NYPD Tuesday

More than 130 bars have been cited in NYC and Long Island since Friday; 12 NYC bars had their licenses temporarily revoked after the weekend

New York City and Long Island are being closely watched by Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid dozens of recent COVID violations for non-social distancing and other issues. He touted his oft-repeated mantra again: Local governments, do your job.

Cuomo's latest criticism Tuesday came amid his ongoing argument that local governments largely in downstate New York have failed to enforce 6-feet-apart and mask rules. He questioned why local law enforcement didn’t break up large crowds at bars in New York City or at a concert in the Hamptons, saying the latter situation was “out of control and all the rules were being violated.”

"Our economy is reopening, the infection rate has stayed down because we have done compliance. If we have not done compliance, if we get lazy, if we get sloppy, you will see those numbers go up - I need the local governments to do their job," the governor said Tuesday. "The state government cannot substitute for every local government's enforcement role - we just don't have enough resources on the state side. I need the NYPD to do a better job in New York City."

More than 150 bars and restaurants in New York City and Long Island were cited for COVID violations over a four-day period starting Friday, with Cuomo adding another 26 violations Monday night in the city. Twelve establishments in the five boroughs had their liquor licenses temporarily revoked over infractions ranging from maskless employees and customers to allowing people to congregate.

In total, more than 40 New York bars and restaurants have had their licenses pulled since March. Cuomo warned Monday for the second time in a week that he may have to shut down bars and restaurants in New York City all over again if compliance on the part of businesses and individuals doesn't improve.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he believes most New York City bars and restaurants are complying with the regulations, though admits there are some violators. Cuomo acknowledged the same, for all intents and purposes, but warned a "handful of bad actors" could ruin the reopening for everyone.

Slipping compliance locally compounds the threat of out-of-state travel, Cuomo says. Both threaten New York's overall progress against the coronavirus -- and both issues have only intensified in recent weeks.

Nearly three dozen states, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, are now on the tri-state quarantine list. All of those states are experiencing upticks in COVID cases that qualify them as "hotspots" under Cuomo's standards, and people traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those states are required to self-isolate for 14 days. Those landing in New York must also submit a form.

"Across the nation, it is still very bad. So there are more states that have exceeded our threshold for quarantine," Cuomo said Tuesday.

The additions to the quarantine list Tuesday came the same day the nation topped 150,000 virus deaths, according to NBC News estimates. New York accounts for about 17 percent of that toll, though its actual number of deaths probably or possibly linked to COVID in some way likely far surpasses the 25,126 confirmed fatalities it reported as of Tuesday.

The entire state of New York is in Cuomo's fourth and final reopening phase, though New York City has taken a modified approach to the last two amid evidence that suggests heightened risk from enclosed spaces.

New Jersey, which has lost nearly 16,000 people to date, has also slowed its reopening process and shelved indoor dining indefinitely amid the national climate. Gov. Phil Murphy still has yet to set a date for the state's entry into Stage 3, the final phase of his reopening, saying earlier this week it wouldn't be responsible to take that next step at this time.

"I hope it will be sooner than later, but not yet," Murphy said.