Doctors ‘Concerned' About Queen Elizabeth II's Health, Buckingham Palace Say

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

The announcement on Thursday comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. The decision sparked renewed concern about the health of Elizabeth, who marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

