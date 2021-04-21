DOJ Opens Federal Probe Into Policing Practices in Minneapolis

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department is opening a sweeping investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a "pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing.”

The announcement comes a day after former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death last May, setting off a wave of relief but also sadness across the country. The Black man's death prompted months of mass protests against policing in the U.S.

“Yesterday’s verdict in the state criminal trial does not address potentially systemic policing issues in Minneapolis,” Garland said in announcing the probe.

The Justice Department is already investigating whether the officers involved in Floyd's death violated his civil rights. Garland said the so-called pattern or practice investigation announce Wednesday is separate from that, and will examine whether systemic deficiencies contribute to misconduct or enable it to persist.

Garland said the DOJ will look into whether the Minneapolis police engages in a "pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing." The investigation will assess whether the department uses excessive force, including during protests, whether it engages in discriminatory conduct and whether its treatment of people with mental health issues is unlawful.

It’s unclear whether the years under investigation will begin when Floyd died or before.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on Tuesday night after a Minnesota jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden has promised his administration would not rest following the jury's verdict in the case. In a Tuesday evening speech, he said much more needed to be done.

“‘I can’t breathe.’ Those were George Floyd’s last words,” Biden said. “We can’t let those words die with him. We have to keep hearing those words. We must not turn away. We can’t turn away.”

The Justice Department had previously considered opening a pattern or practice investigation into the police department soon after Floyd’s death, but Attorney General Bill Barr was hesitant to do so at the time, fearing that it could cause further divisions in law enforcement amid widespread protests and civil unrest, three people familiar with the matter told the AP.

Garland, who last week reversed a Trump administration policy that restricted the Justice Department's ability to force changes on police department investigated for abuse, said Wednesday that if the investigation finds a pattern or practice of unlawful policing, the agency's federal rights division will seek reforms through a consent decree or lawsuits.

"I know that justice is sometimes slow, sometimes elusive and sometimes never comes," Garland said. "The Department of Justice will be unwavering in its pursuit of equal justice under law."

What was different about the Chauvin trial wasn't the verdict, though it felt rare after other cops had been let off the hook for using force on people of color. It was the millions of people who used the case as a rallying cry to call for real change. But it's just one case. Aya Gruber, professor of law at the University of Colorado law school, explains what needs to happen to change policing.