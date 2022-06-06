Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Cabinet Minister Killed Inside His Government Office by Friend

Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by a close friend, authorities said

By MartÍn Adames

DOMINICAN REP-ENVIRONMENT-MERA-SHOOTING
ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images

The Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was shot and killed in his office on Monday, according to officials.

Authorities said Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by a close friend. No further details were immediately available.

“We are troubled by the situation,” Mera's ministry said in a brief statement.

Bartolomé Pujals, executive director of the government’s Cabinet of Innovation, wrote that he lamented the killing.

“His death is a tragedy,” he said. “We Dominican have to come together to achieve a pact for peace and peaceful coexistence. No more violence.”

Mera also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dominican Republic
