If you're not willing to fork over some extra cash for your DoorDash delivery driver, you could be left waiting longer for that order.

The food delivery service added a pop-up disclaimer in its app for some customers who choose not to tip their delivery driver.

“Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?” the warning reads.

DoorDash delivery drivers, or Dashers, have the option to choose what orders they pick up. And since they receive 100% of the added tip, drivers will likely prioritize more profitable orders.

The prompt said orders without a tip take longer to be accepted by Dashers, resulting in slower deliveries.

“While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don’t include a tip can be seen as less desirable – this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers,” a DoorDash spokesperson told NBC.

The company says it is currently testing the disclaimer in some regions and does not appear for all users. The test aims to ensure Dashers, customers and merchants are pleased with their experience using the app, the spokesperson added.

DoorDash said it plans to analyze the results and feedback from the test before making a decision on rolling it out nationwide.