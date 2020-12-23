Amazon

Dozens of Anti-Gay Groups Are Making Money Off Amazon's Charity Platform

More than 40 anti-LGBTQ organizations are skirting AmazonSmile’s ban on promoting hatred and intolerance, according to a new report

By Dan Avery

Close-up of sign with logo on facade of the regional headquarters
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Amazon’s charity platform is allowing dozens of anti-LGBTQ organizations to receive donations, according to a report published Tuesday by U.K.-based political activist group openDemocracy.

Launched in 2013, the AmazonSmile program allows users to select a nonprofit to receive 0.5 percent of the proceeds from eligible purchases, NBC News reports.

More than a million U.S.-based nonprofits are listed with the program and, while Amazon does not disclose how much individual groups have raised, the program has generated more than $215 million since its founding, according to the online retail giant.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

