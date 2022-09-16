LGBTQ

Drag Performer, 25, Dies Mid-Performance at Philadelphia Bar

Valencia Prime was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar in Philadelphia's Gayborhood when she collapsed Monday night.

A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. 

Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. 

"Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," the venue said in a statement on social media. "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."

Tributes from other performers poured in after the news spread. Prime, a transgender woman, had dubbed herself “Philadelphia’s plus-size dancing diva.” 

