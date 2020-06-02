Missouri

Driver, 7, Younger Brother Die in Missouri Crash After Taking Grandparents’ Car

The boys left their grandparents' home in a car and drove through a field and then onto a county road in an unincorporated area east of Kansas City, a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman said

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

Two brothers, ages 6 and 7, were killed in Missouri on Friday when the car the 7-year-old was driving crashed and caught fire, NBC News reports.

A spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sgt. Andy Bell, said the boys left their grandparents' home in a car and drove through a field and then onto a county road in an unincorporated area east of Kansas City. The car, a 2007 Buick LaCrosse, belonged to their grandparents, Bell said.

"It's pretty unique, to say the least, and devastating," Bell said.

The patrol's report on the crash said the car became airborne more than once, struck a guardrail and a guy-wire, overturned and struck a tree and eventually landed on its roof and caught fire.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 2 hours ago

Live Updates: NBC News Reporter Hit by Firework at Seattle Protest; At Least 2 Killed Amid Unrest in Chicago Suburb

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Tear Gas, Threats for Protesters Before Trump Visits Church

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Missouricar crash
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us