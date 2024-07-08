Utah

Driver gets stuck on Utah mountain thanks to Google ‘shortcut,' officials say

A 23-year-old man was stranded in his Toyota Tercel for three hours on the west side of Strawberry Peak, according to Wasatch County Search & Rescue

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

A driver in Utah got stuck on a dirt road on a Utah mountain after Google led him there on a “shortcut,” authorities said.

The driver, who was identified only as a 23-year-old man, and his Toyota Tercel became stuck Thursday on the west side of Strawberry Peak, according to a Saturday statement from the Wasatch County Search & Rescue.

“This was the shortcut that google recommended between Springville and Vernal,” officials said.

The driver was uninjured, but search-and-rescue responded and helped him off the mountain. The rescue took three hours, officials said.

Wasatch County is about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

