first alert forecast

Drought Conditions in the Northeast Have Gotten Worse

We went from about 25% of Massachusetts in moderate drought last week to this week about 75% under this category

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC10 Boston

Our latest drought map was released Thursday and it shows the drought has gotten worse across the northeast. 

Each week, the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln takes the rain data and soil moisture info through Tuesday on a given week.  Then in turn they issue a drought map every Thursday. 

With lack of rain in New England in the last several days, it’s no surprise we see some significant changes.  We went from about 25% of Massachusetts in moderate drought last week, to this week about 75% under this category.  Almost all of the commonwealth has at least abnormally dry conditions.  Boston has been in the “moderate drought” for a few weeks, while this week added Worcester, Springfield, Fitchburg, the Merrimack Valley, the Connecticut River Valley, and the Blackstone Valley. 

NBC10 Boston
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since January 1, Boston has had 5.59" of rain below normal, with only 15.84" of precipitation since 2022 began.  This month in particular, we picked up 2.33" for June and that is 1.45" below average.  It rained on June 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9, giving us 0.88” total. Then we had a little rain on June 13, then 0.31" on the 19, with the last decent rain on June 27 with 0.65".

Eastern Massachusetts has had a very dry meteorological spring, which is March, April and May. The North Shore, South Shore, Cape, and Boston rank as 7th driest of the last 130 years of data on record.  Worcester, Fitchburg, and Springfield rank as 39th driest, and far western Massachusetts ranks as 87th driest. 

After a hot Friday, we have a chance for soaking rain across southern New England on Saturday, as well as a severe weather risk. 

U.S. & World

Supreme Court 11 hours ago

Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as First Black Woman Supreme Court Justice

EPA 8 hours ago

Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power to Curb Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Stay tuned for updates on rain potential and for the severe storm threat as we head into the holiday weekend.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastdrought conditions
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us