Drug Dealer Shared Driveway With Day Care, Cops Say

A Connecticut drug dealer was running a significant operation out of his home -- which shared a driveway with a day care center next door, Norwalk Police said Wednesday.
Police arrested Jose Joel Sauceda Molina, 20, at his Trinity Place home after a four-month investigation.
Investigators found $10,000 worth of powder cocaine and about $2,000 in cash at his home, they said.
He faces a variety of charges of possession and possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a daycare.
