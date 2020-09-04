Drunk Woman Arrested After Repeatedly Calling NY Police for Hours

A woman in upstate New York was arrested after drunkenly calling a police department and emergency responders, tying up phone lines for hours, according to police.

Christine Diliberto, of Saugerties, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday after her repeated calls to the Ulster County town’s police department, the police said in a release. The 41-year-old was not calling about any emergencies, Saugerties Police said, but rather berated the emergency dispatcher, while screaming and swearing.

Afterward, Diliberto then started calling the Ulster County 911 call center, tying up dispatchers there as well.

After occupying the responders and dispatchers’ time for hours, Saugerties police located the woman at her home on East Bridge Street and brought her into custody. She was hit with a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of government administration in the second degree, and then released.